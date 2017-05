People shop for bags and clothes at roadside shops in a market in Mumbai, India June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's core annual consumer price inflation slowed to around 4.5 percent in June from around 4.7 percent in May, marking a second consecutive month of cooling retail prices outside of energy and food, according to a snap survey of five analysts on Tuesday.

Data earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation edged up to 5.77 percent in June compared with 5.76 percent in May, mainly driven by higher food prices.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)