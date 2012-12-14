US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
(Repeats to add coding)
MUMBAI Dec 14 India's core wholesale price index (WPI) was estimated to have by risen by a slower-than-expected 4.5 percent in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of three traders and analysts.
That compared with forecasts for headline inflation of 5 percent. Core WPI rose around 5.2 percent in October. (Reporting by Mumbai markets and policy teams; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)