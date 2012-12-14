(Repeats to add coding)

MUMBAI Dec 14 India's core wholesale price index (WPI) was estimated to have by risen by a slower-than-expected 4.5 percent in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of three traders and analysts.

That compared with forecasts for headline inflation of 5 percent. Core WPI rose around 5.2 percent in October. (Reporting by Mumbai markets and policy teams; Editing by Anand Basu)