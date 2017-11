MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core annual consumer price inflation was seen at around 4.5 percent in October, little changed from around 4.6 percent in September, according to estimates from two analysts.

A woman enters a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The annual consumer inflation rose to a seven-month high of 3.58 percent in October from a year ago, mainly driven by higher prices of food and fuel, government data showed on Monday.