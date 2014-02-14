MUMBAI Feb 14 India's core wholesale price inflation index in January was estimated to have risen around 3 percent from a year earlier, compared with around 2.8 percent in December, according to a Reuters snap survey of three economists on Friday.

Data earlier showed the broader gauge of wholesale prices-based inflation easing to an eight-month low of 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)