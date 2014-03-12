MUMBAI, March 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 7.9 percent in February from a year earlier, easing from an 8.1 percent advance in January, according to a Reuters snap survey of four dealers and economists.

Data earlier showed the broader annual consumer price inflation gauge eased more than expected to a 25-month low of 8.1 percent in February, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)