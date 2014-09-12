MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen 6.9 percent in August from a year earlier, easing from the 7.4 percent rise estimated for July, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Friday.

However, two other analysts put their estimates at around 7.0 percent.

Data earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 7.80 percent in August, in line with a Reuters poll forecast and lower than July's 7.96 percent print.

