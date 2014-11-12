MUMBAI Nov 12 India's core consumer price index
(CPI) was estimated to have risen 5.85 percent in October from a
year earlier, easing from an around 5.9 percent rise in
September, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts
on Wednesday.
Two other analysts estimated core CPI at 5.80 percent.
Data earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price
inflation eased for a third consecutive month in
October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government
started releasing the data in 2012.
