MUMBAI Nov 12 India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen 5.85 percent in October from a year earlier, easing from an around 5.9 percent rise in September, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts on Wednesday.

Two other analysts estimated core CPI at 5.80 percent.

Data earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased for a third consecutive month in October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta, and Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand Basu)