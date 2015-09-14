MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4.10 to 4.15 percent in August from a year earlier, compared with an annualised advance of around 4 to 4.5 percent in July, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts on Monday.

Data earlier had shown India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.66 percent in August, in line with 3.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)