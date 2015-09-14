BRIEF-ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 151.7 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4.10 to 4.15 percent in August from a year earlier, compared with an annualised advance of around 4 to 4.5 percent in July, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts on Monday.
Data earlier had shown India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.66 percent in August, in line with 3.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago