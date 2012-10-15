MUMBAI Oct 15 India's core inflation index was estimated to have risen 5.56 percent in September from a year earlier, unchanged compared with the estimated 5.56 percent gain in August, according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters on Monday.

The headline wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, rose 7.81 percent in September, according to data out earlier, faster than expectations for 7.70 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)