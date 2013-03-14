MUMBAI, March 14 India's core wholesale price inflation was estimated at 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts and traders on Thursday, below expectations of an around 4.2 percent rise.

That was also below the annualised 4.1 percent rise in core WPI in January.

