(Corrects month in headline to Feb from Jan)

MUMBAI, March 14 India's core wholesale price inflation index in February was estimated to have risen around 3.15 percent from a year earlier, compared with around 3 percent advance in January, according to a Reuters snap survey of three economists on Friday.

Data earlier showed the broader gauge of wholesale prices-based inflation eased to a lower-than-expected nine-month low of 4.68 percent in February, compared with 5.05 percent in January. (Reporting by Mumbai market team; Editing by Anand Basu)