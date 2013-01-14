MUMBAI Jan 14 India's core wholesale price index (WPI) was estimated to have risen by 4.2 percent in December, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts and traders.

Core WPI rose around 4.5 percent in November from a year earlier.

India's broader wholesale price inflation index eased to 7.18 percent in December, government data showed earlier. (Reporting by Mumbai markets and policy teams; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)