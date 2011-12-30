NEW DELHI Dec 30 India's consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.34 percent from a year earlier, slower than October's annual rise of 9.39 percent, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 1 point from the previous month to 199 in November.

The wholesale price index-based inflation, the most widely watched gauge of prices in India, was 9.11 percent in November. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)