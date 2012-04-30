NEW DELHI, April 30 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 8.65 percent in March from a year earlier, faster than February's annual rise of 7.57 percent, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 2 points from the previous month to 201 i n March, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry has also started releasing annual inflation data based on the CPI every month from February.

Consumer prices rose 9.47 percent from a year earlier in March compared with an annual rise of 8.83 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by C.J. Nayak; editing by Malini Menon)