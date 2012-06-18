NEW DELHI, June 18 Indian annual consumer price inflation remained unchanged in May at 10.36 percent, government said in a statement on Monday.

In April, consumer prices provisionally rose 10.36 percent.

Consumer price-based food inflation, however, accelerated to 10.66 percent in May from 10.18 percent in April.

Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index accelerated to 7.55 percent in the year to May, driven by double-digit rises in food and fuel prices.

Unlike other central banks, the Reserve Bank of India uses mainly the wholesale price index for monitoring inflation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)