NEW DELHI, June 29 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 1 0.16 p ercent in May from a year earlier, sl ower t h an an annual rise of 10 .22 pe rcent in April, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 1 point from the previous month to 2 06 in May, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. Annual consumer price inflation was 10.36 percent in May, slightly higher than 10.27 percent in April. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak; editing by Matthias Williams)