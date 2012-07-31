NEW DELHI, July 31 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 10.05 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an annual rise of 10.16 percent in May, government data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 2 points from the previous month to 208 in June, data released by the labour ministry showed.

India's statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. Annual consumer price inflation was 10.02 percent in June, slightly lower than 10.36 percent in May. (Reporting by C K Nayak;Editing by Sunil Nair)