NEW DELHI Aug 21 India's annual consumer price
inflation slowed slightly in July to 9.86 percent,
helped by a drop in petrol prices at the pump, government data
showed on Tuesday, but a drought in parts of the country pushed
food prices higher.
India has the highest retail inflation among the BRICS group
of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa
-- and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls
its comfort level.
RBI's next policy review will be on Sept. 17.
Food prices for consumers accelerated to 11.53 in July from
10.71 percent in June.
Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price
index dropped to 6.87 percent in June, nearly
three-year low, helped by slower increases in fuel prices, data
on Aug. 14 showed.
Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly
uses the wholesale price index for monitoring inflation. Annual
consumer price inflation data was only launched this year.
