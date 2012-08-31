NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 9.84 percent in July from a year earlier, slower than an annual rise of 10.05 percent in June, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose by 4 points from the previous month to 212 in July, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. Annual consumer price inflation was 9.86 percent in July. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Editing by Arup Roychoudhury and Anand Basu)