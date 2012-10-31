NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers was at 9.14 percent in September, lower than an annual rise of 10.31 percent in August, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose by 1 point from the previous month to 215 in September, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. The annual consumer price inflation was 9.73 percent in September. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Editing by Sunil Nair)