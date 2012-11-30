NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers was at 9.6 percent in October, higher than an annual rise of 9.14 percent in September, government data showed on Friday. The consumer price index for industrial workers rose by 2 points from the previous month to 217 in October, data released by the labour ministry showed. The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees. India's statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. The annual consumer price inflation was 9.75 percent in October. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)