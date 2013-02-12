NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.79 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

Food prices for consumers rose 13.36 percent in January from 13.04 percent in December. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)