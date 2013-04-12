NEW DELHI, April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose an annual 10.91 percent in February.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

Food prices for consumers rose 12.42 percent on year in March, slower than an annual rise of 13.73 percent in February. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)