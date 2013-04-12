Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
Consumer prices rose an annual 10.91 percent in February.
India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.
Food prices for consumers rose 12.42 percent on year in March, slower than an annual rise of 13.73 percent in February. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: