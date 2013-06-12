NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the third straight month in May to 9.31 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose an annual 9.39 percent in April.

Food prices for consumers rose an annual 10.65 percent in May, slightly faster than an annual rise of 10.61 percent in April.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting up its monetary policy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Ross Colvin)