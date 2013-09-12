NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased marginally in August to 9.52 percent in line with expectations from 9.64 in July, government data showed on Thursday.

Food prices for consumers also eased to an annual 11.06 percent in August from 11.24 percent in July.

A Reuters poll published this week forecast that consumer inflation would ease marginally to 9.55 percent year-on-year in August.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting its monetary policy. August WPI data is due to be released on Monday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing By Sruthi Gottipati; editing by Malini Menon)