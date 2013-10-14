US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW DELHI Oct 14 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll published last week had forecast consumer inflation accelerating to 9.60 percent in September.
Food prices for consumers last month rose 11.44 percent from a year earlier, faster than August's 11.06 percent rise.
Higher food prices, unexpectedly, drove up the wholesale price index (WPI) -- India's main inflation measure -- to a seven-month high of 6.46 percent in September, government data showed earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)