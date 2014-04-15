NEW DELHI, April 15 India's annual consumer price inflation in March quickened to 8.31 percent, driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.19 percent from a 25-month low of 8.10 percent in February.

Food prices for consumers in March rose 9.10 percent from a year earlier, faster than February's provisional 8.57 percent rise. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)