(Corrects to change reference in para 1 to month on month from year-on-year)

NEW DELHI Oct 12 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened to 4.41 percent in September, compared with upwardly revised 3.74 percent a month ago, government data showed on Monday.

Economists had forecast consumer inflation to rise 4.3 percent last month. Retail food inflation for September came in at 3.88 percent, higher than a provisional 2.20 percent in August.

