NEW DELHI India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 7.57 percent in February from a year earlier, faster t h an January's annual rise of 5.32 percent, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 1 point from the previous month to 199 in February, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

Separately, India's statistics ministry has started releasing annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. Consumer prices rose 8.83 percent on year in February compared with an annual rise of 7.65 percent in the previous month.

