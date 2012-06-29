Workers push carts at an industrial area in Mumbai in this March 12, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 10.16 percent in May from a year earlier, slower than an annual rise of 10 .22 percent in April, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 1 point from the previous month to 206 in May, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. Annual consumer price inflation was 10.36 percent in May, slightly higher than 10.27 percent in April.

