NEW DELHI India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in June to 10.02 percent, government data showed on Wednesday, but food prices accelerated as concerns rose about below-average monsoon rains.

Despite the slight moderation in price rises last month, inflation remains "way above" comfort levels, central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday.

Food inflation in the CPI accelerated to 10.71 percent in June from 10.66 percent in May. The revised CPI number for May remained unchanged at 10.36 percent.

Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index slowed to 7.25 percent in June, the lowest level in five months, helped by slower increases in fuel prices, data on Monday showed.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly the wholesale price index for monitoring inflation, as annual consumer price inflation data was only launched this year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)