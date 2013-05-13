Policemen stand inside the first cash-and-carry Wal-Mart store in Amritsar May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent, government data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose an annual 10.39 percent in March.

Food prices for consumers rose an annual 10.61 percent in April, slower than an annual rise of 12.42 percent in March.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting up its monetary policy.

Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index probably eased to 5.50 pct in April, the lowest level since November 2009, according to a Reuters poll.

WPI data is due on Tuesday around 12 noon. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)