NEW DELHI Jan 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased faster than expected to a three-month low of 9.87 percent in December from 11.24 percent in November, on a moderation in vegetable prices, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had forecast consumer inflation slowing down to 9.92 percent.

Food prices for consumers last month rose 12.16 percent from a year earlier, slower than November's 14.72 percent rise. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)