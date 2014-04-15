BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, April 15 India's annual consumer price inflation in March quickened to 8.31 percent, driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.19 percent from a 25-month low of 8.10 percent in February.
Food prices for consumers in March rose 9.10 percent from a year earlier, faster than February's provisional 8.57 percent rise. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alison Williams)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway