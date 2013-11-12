BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent in September, driven by food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had forecast consumer inflation accelerating to 9.9 percent in October.
Food prices for consumers last month rose 12.56 percent from a year earlier, faster than September's 11.44 percent rise. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,