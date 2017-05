NEW DELHI, July 13 India's consumer price inflation edged up to 5.40 percent in June, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May.

Retail food inflation rose to 5.48 percent last month from 4.80 percent in May. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)