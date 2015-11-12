NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up to 5.0 percent in October, up for the third straight month, compared with 4.41 percent a month ago, government data showed on Thursday.

A survey of economists by Reuters' had forecast that retail inflation in October would accelerate to 4.82 percent year-on-year.

Retail food inflation in October came in at 5.25 percent, higher than 3.88 percent recorded in September.

India's central bank estimates retail inflation to be at 5.8 percent by January 2016. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)