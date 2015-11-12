PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up to 5.0 percent in October, up for the third straight month, compared with 4.41 percent a month ago, government data showed on Thursday.
A survey of economists by Reuters' had forecast that retail inflation in October would accelerate to 4.82 percent year-on-year.
Retail food inflation in October came in at 5.25 percent, higher than 3.88 percent recorded in September.
India's central bank estimates retail inflation to be at 5.8 percent by January 2016. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad