NEW DELHI Feb 29 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 5.32 percent in January from a year earlier, slower than December's annual rise of 6.49 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 1 point from the previous month to 198 in January, the data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry, separately, has started releasing annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. Consumer prices rose 7.65 percent on year in January. (Reporting by C.J Nayak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)