June 18 India's annual consumer price inflation in May was 10.36 percent, government said in a statement on Monday. The figure for April was revised down to 10.27 percent from 10.36 percent. Consumer price-based food inflation accelerated to 10.66 percent in May from 10.18 percent in April. Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index accelerated to 7.55 percent in the year to May, driven by double-digit rises in food and fuel prices. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) May April Pct change Pct 2012 2012 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 118.6 117.2 1.19 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 121.7 121.0 0.58 HOUSING 9.77 116.2 115.3 0.78 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 126.5 125.3 0.96 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 115.6 114.6 0.87 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)