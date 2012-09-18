Sept 18 India's annual consumer price inflation
picked up in August to 10.03 percent, driven by a
rise in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.
India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group
of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa
- and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls
its comfort level.
The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Monday
despite big-ticket reforms by the government last week, and said
its primary focus remained fighting inflation.
Food prices for consumers accelerated to 12.03 percent in
August from 11.53 percent in July. The revised number of CPI
reading for July remained at 9.86 percent.
Inflation, as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price
index, rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in
August from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices
due to a poor monsoon, data on Sept. 14 showed.
KEY POINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (Weighting) Aug July Pct change
Pct 2012 2012
FOOD ITEMS 49.71 123.2 125.1 +1.54
FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 123.9 125.4 +1.21
HOUSING 9.77 118.4 119.5 +0.93
CLOTHING, BEDDING
AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 128.9 130.3 +1.09
SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 117.1 117.8 +0.60
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)