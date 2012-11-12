NEW DELHI, Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation rose in October to 9.75 percent, government data showed on Monday. India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level. Food prices for consumers fell to 11.43 percent in October from 11.6 percent in September. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Oct Sept Pct change Pct 2012 2012 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 127.0 126.1 +0.71 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 127.7 126.5 +0.95 HOUSING 9.77 121.6 120.6 +0.83 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 133.0 131.5 +1.14 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 119.7 118.9 +0.67 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji)