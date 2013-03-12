NEW DELHI, March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.91 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. Consumer prices rose an annual 10.79 percent in January. India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa. Food prices for consumers rose 13.73 percent in February from 13.36 percent in January. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Feb Jan Pct change Pct 2013 2013 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 128.6 127.6 0.78 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 130.4 129.9 0.38 HOUSING 9.77 125.5 124.5 0.80 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 137.7 137.0 0.51 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 121.9 121.2 0.58 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)