NEW DELHI, May 13 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent, government data showed on Monday. Consumer prices rose an annual 10.39 percent in March. Food prices for consumers rose an annual 10.61 percent in April, slower than an annual rise of 12.42 percent in March. Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting up its monetary policy. Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index probably eased to 5.50 pct in April, the lowest level since November 2009, according to a Reuters poll. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Apr Mar Pct change Pct 2013 2013 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 129.7 128.9 0.62 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 130.8 130.3 0.38 HOUSING 9.77 127.5 126.4 0.87 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 138.1 137.3 0.58 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 122.4 122.4 --- --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)