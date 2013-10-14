NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll published last week had forecast consumer inflation accelerating to 9.60 percent in September. Food prices for consumers last month rose 11.44 percent from a year earlier, faster than August's 11.06 percent rise. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Sept Aug Pct change Pct 2013 2013 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 140.4 138.8 1.153 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 136.1 134.8 0.964 HOUSING 9.77 133.2 132.1 0.832 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 143.7 141.8 1.339 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 127.7 126.2 1.188 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Malini Menon IN NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)