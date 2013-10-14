BRIEF-India cenbank releases April-June treasury bill issuance calendar
* India cenbank releases april-june treasury bill issuance calendar
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll published last week had forecast consumer inflation accelerating to 9.60 percent in September. Food prices for consumers last month rose 11.44 percent from a year earlier, faster than August's 11.06 percent rise. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Sept Aug Pct change Pct 2013 2013 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 140.4 138.8 1.153 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 136.1 134.8 0.964 HOUSING 9.77 133.2 132.1 0.832 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 143.7 141.8 1.339 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 127.7 126.2 1.188 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Malini Menon IN NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* India cenbank releases april-june treasury bill issuance calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage: