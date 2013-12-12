Dec 12 Sharply higher food prices drove India's annual consumer price inflation to a higher-than-expected 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had estimated consumer inflation for the month to ease to 10 percent.

Food prices for consumers last month rose 14.72 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 12.56 percent annual rise in October. --------------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (Weighting) Nov Oct Pct change

Pct 2013 2013

FOOD ITEMS 49.71 145.7 142.7 2.1

FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 137.5 136.6 0.66

HOUSING 9.77 135.0 134.3 0.52

CLOTHING, BEDDING

AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 146.3 145.0 0.9

SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 128.6 128.0 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------

Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi)