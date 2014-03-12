March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation
eased more than expected to a 25-month low of 8.1
percent in February, helped by moderating food prices,
government data showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would slow to
8.35 percent from an annual 8.79 percent in January.
Food prices for consumers rose 8.57 percent last month from
a year earlier, slower than January's provisional 9.90 percent
rise.
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (Weighting) Feb Jan Pct change
Pct 2014 2014
FOOD ITEMS 49.71 139.7 140.2 -0.36
FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 138.4 138.4 ---
HOUSING 9.77 137.9 137.2 +0.51
CLOTHING, BEDDING
AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 149.3 148.5 +0.54
SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 130.3 129.8 +0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)