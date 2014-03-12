March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 25-month low of 8.1 percent in February, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would slow to 8.35 percent from an annual 8.79 percent in January. Food prices for consumers rose 8.57 percent last month from a year earlier, slower than January's provisional 9.90 percent rise. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Feb Jan Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 139.7 140.2 -0.36 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 138.4 138.4 --- HOUSING 9.77 137.9 137.2 +0.51 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 149.3 148.5 +0.54 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 130.3 129.8 +0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)