MUMBAI, March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 25-month low of 8.1 percent in February, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would slow to 8.35 percent from an annual 8.79 percent in January.

COMMENTARY

ANJALI VERMA, ECONOMIST, PHILLIPCAPITAL

"Both CPI (consumer price inflation) and IIP (industrial output) have come in better than expectations.

The decline in food prices has continued for the third consecutive month. However, with recent rains, there may be a rise in fruit and some vegetable prices going ahead.

