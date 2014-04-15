April 15 India's annual consumer price inflation in March quickened to 8.31 percent, driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.19 percent from a 25-month low of 8.10 percent in February. Food prices for consumers in March rose 9.10 percent from a year earlier, faster than February's provisional 8.57 percent rise. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) March FEB Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 140.6 139.7 +0.64 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 138.5 138.4 +0.07 HOUSING 9.77 138.9 137.9 +0.73 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 149.7 149.3 +0.27 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 130.7 130.3 +0.31 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 138.1 137.3 +0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- --Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)