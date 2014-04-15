GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling gets market's vote, stocks cold shouldered
* Asia shares ex-Japan at lowest in five weeks, Shanghai skids
April 15 India's annual consumer price inflation in March quickened to 8.31 percent, driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.19 percent from a 25-month low of 8.10 percent in February. Food prices for consumers in March rose 9.10 percent from a year earlier, faster than February's provisional 8.57 percent rise. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) March FEB Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 140.6 139.7 +0.64 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 138.5 138.4 +0.07 HOUSING 9.77 138.9 137.9 +0.73 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 149.7 149.3 +0.27 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 130.7 130.3 +0.31 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 138.1 137.3 +0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- --Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
