* CPI inflation slows to 6.46 pct, lowest level on record
* Retail food prices up 7.67 pct y/y vs 9.35 pct in August
* Sept core inflation 5.9 pct vs 6.9 pct in August
* Interest rates seen on hold until April-June 2015
(Adds more details, quotes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Oct 13 India's retail inflation eased
for a second consecutive month in September, but the risks of
price shocks from poor monsoon rains and oil are expected to
prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates soon.
Consumer prices rose a slower-than-expected
6.46 percent from a year earlier, the lowest since figures were
first published in January 2012. Slowing food inflation and a
favourable statistical base drove the decline, government data
showed on Monday.
In August, retail prices rose 7.73 percent year on year.
Lower prices should cheer Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who
won the strongest electoral mandate in 30 years in May on
promises to control inflation and pull India's economy out of
its most protracted slowdown since the 1980s.
India has long struggled with soaring prices, particularly
those for food. Food inflation dropped last month to 7.67
percent from 9.35 percent in August.
Encouragingly, core inflation slowed to 5.9 percent from 6.9
percent in August, suggesting demand-driven price pressures are
weakening.
"With core inflation coming off incrementally, Reserve Bank
of India (RBI)'s comments on controlling inflation may get more
confident," said A Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership.
Wholesale prices data due on Tuesday at 0630 GMT is expected
to offer further evidence that inflationary pressures are
waning. The wholesale price index (WPI) probably
rose 3.3 percent in September, its slowest pace in nearly five
years, compared with a 3.74 percent annual gain in August.
The RBI is nevertheless expected to keep interest rates on
hold until the April-June quarter, concerned that poor monsoon
rains and geopolitical tensions that affect oil could drive up
prices.
"This doesn't materially change the probability of any rate
cut in the near term," Prasanna said.
The RBI sent a strong signal last month that it would hold
off cutting rates until it was confident that consumer inflation
could be reduced to a target of 6 percent by January 2016.
COUNTER-FORCES
Persistently high inflation is also weighing on a nascent
economic recovery, crimping consumer demand which powers nearly
60 percent of Asia's third-largest economy.
Consumer goods output, a proxy for consumer demand, has
grown in just two of the last 20 months. It fell an annual 6.9
percent in August, dragging down overall industrial production
growth to a sharply lower than expected 0.4 percent.
Friday's dismal industrial figures have cast a shadow on the
sustainability of the pace of recovery shown by the economy in
the April-June quarter, when it grew 5.7 percent year-on-year,
its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years.
That performance had raised hopes that India's prolonged
economic slump was finally over and that growth could reach as
much as 6 percent in the fiscal year to March 2015 - sharply
higher from below 5 percent in the last two years.
JP Morgan cut its growth estimate for this fiscal year to
5.1 percent from 5.3 percent after the industrial output data.
Apart from a favourable statistical base, falling global
crude prices are expected to help lower headline inflation.
Brent crude oil fell below $88 a barrel on Monday, its
lowest in almost four years. Since India imports more than 70
percent of its oil, every $10 a barrel fall in global prices
should lower retail inflation by 20 basis points.
But there remains a risk that oil prices could flare up
again due to tensions in the Middle East or Ukraine.
As well as a prospective pick-up in domestic consumption
stoking price pressures, patchy monsoon rains and floods in
parts of India this year are likely to keep food inflation high.
There is also a possibility that imported goods could become
more expensive if expectations of higher U.S. interest rates
cause the rupee to weaken against the dollar.
"RBI will wait and see how data pans out post-November when
base effect will wane," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist
at Bank of Baroda. "My stance remains the same, that there will
be a prolonged pause on rates."
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha
Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Catherine Evans)