Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased for a third straight month in October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012, government data showed on Wednesday. The latest number was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 5.80 percent and September's 6.46 percent print. Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, eased to 5.59 percent last month from 7.67 percent in September. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Oct Sept Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 59.31 151.0 151.2 0.13 FUEL AND LIGHT 10.42 141.1 140.8 0.21 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 5.36 155.8 154.6 0.78 SERVICES (MISC) 24.91 134.0 133.7 0.22 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 145.2 145.0 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)